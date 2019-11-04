He’s Clever Footballer – Wolves Skipper Hails Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady has hailed team-mate Ruben Neves as a clever footballer and feels the 22-year-old's game has evolved in the Premier League.



Neves has been a mainstay in Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side since signing for the Midlands-based club from FC Porto in the summer of 2017 for a reported club and Championship record fee.













In his first season at the club, the Portuguese international scored six goals and provided one assist, helping the side earn promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners.



While last season saw a dip in the number of goals he scored, with the tally going from six to four in the league, Neves provided three assists as Wolves earned Europa League qualification in their first season back in the top flight and team captain Coady feels the midfielder's game has evolved during his time at the club.





The former Liverpool defender hailed Neves as a clever footballer before explaining how the player handles the central midfielder and holding midfielder role with ease.







“He’s a clever footballer”, Coady told The Athletic.



“He knows those two roles inside out. He can sit in central midfield and drops but he knows when to push forward in the 3-4-3 as well.





“His game has evolved and he’s got a few more strings to his bow now.



"He’s only 22. He’s still young and learning.”



Neves has scored two goals and provided one assist across all competitions for Wolves this season, while he played the full 90 minutes in his side's 1-1 draw ar Arsenal at the weekend.

