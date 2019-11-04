He’s Made Burnley Benchmark Club For Us – Sheffield United Boss Chris Wilder On Sean Dyche

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Burnley boss Sean Dyche for the job he has been doing at Turf Moor since taking charge at the Clarets in 2012.



In what might not have been the most anticipated game of the weekend, Premier League newcomers Sheffield United impressively handed Burnley a 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.













A goal from John Fleck and a John Lundstram's brace handed the win to the Blades, who currently sit sixth in the league table, while Burnley are placed 14th after suffering their third consecutive league defeat.



Although it was Wilder who had the upper hand over his Clarets counterpart at the weekend, the 52-year-old is an admirer of the former Watford boss, who has made Burnley a regular member of the English top flight.





Wilder feels Dyche has been doing a great job at Turf Moor and believes the 48-year-old's side are a benchmark for teams like Sheffield United.







“The job he [Dyche] has done is brilliant”, Wilder told The Athletic.



“I have followed his career from Watford to Burnley and his team are a benchmark for a club like us. Fantastic.”





Wilder also lauded Dyche for successfully avoiding relegation and keeping Burnley in the Premier League for five years since earning promotion in 2014.



“If I am sitting here in five years’ time as a Premier League manager, then I will be pinching myself”, said Wilder.



“To do that — and I am not being disrespectful here — as not a top six club or a glitzy, glamorous fashionable club [is a big achievement]."



Burnley will host Sheffield United at Turf Moor in the Premier League in April next year.

