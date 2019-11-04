It’s Amazing What This Can Do For You – Celtic Star On Why Mohamed Elyounoussi Is Shining

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster believes Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi looks like a different player on loan with the Bhoys and it is all down to being loved.



Elyounoussi starred in the Scottish champions' 5-2 win over Hibernian in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup at the weekend, finding the back of the net twice and providing two assists.













The 25-year-old, who joined Celtic on loan on the back of a disappointing season with Southampton, has been in top form for the Hoops, leaving Forster – another Saints loanee – delighted.



The Englishman recalled how Elyounoussi struggled in the Premier League last term after joining Southampton from Basel and credits 'a bit of love and confidence' for the player's turnaround.





Forster believes Elyounoussi has benefitted from getting constant playing time and contributing goals, and feels he looks like a completely different player from his time at Southampton.







“I am delighted for him”, Forster was quoted as saying by The Herald.



“Obviously he had a tough year last year as well, it is amazing what a bit of love and confidence can do for you.





"Ever since he scored that first goal he has not looked back.



"He keeps chipping in and contributing and that’s fantastic for us he is doing that.



“I think it is just a positive, multiplying effect. Last year he did not really play much football at all.



"He has come here and you need that run of games in the team, it’s hard to come in and be expected to do it from day one.



"But he’s come in, had a few 90 minutes under his belt and scored and had assists and his confidence can only grow and grow if he is doing that.



“I know more than anyone how hard it was for him last year. And he just looks like a completely different player.”



Elyounoussi has scored seven goals and provided five assists from his 10 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

