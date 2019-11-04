XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/11/2019 - 20:47 GMT

Lazio Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Celtic Clash

 




Lazio have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their Europa League group stage meeting with Celtic on Thursday.

The Italian outfit went down to a damaging 2-1 defeat in Scotland in their earlier group stage fixture against Celtic and are keen to turn the tables on Neil Lennon's men in Rome this week.   


 



However, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi will have to make do without midfielder Adam Marusic for the meeting with Celtic.

Marusic reported a thigh problem during Monday's training session and, according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamoni.it, he will as a result miss Lazio's games against Celtic and Lecce.
 


The midfielder is only expected to be fit again to return to action with Lazio following November's international break.



Celtic top Group E in the Europa League with seven points from their opening three games, while Lazio are third and have picked up just three points.

Lazio scored a morale-boosting 2-1 win away at AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday and have won all three of their league games since defeat at Celtic Park.
 


Celtic meanwhile crushed Hibernian in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.
 