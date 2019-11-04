Liverpool Star Attracting Interest Ahead of January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is on the radar of clubs in China and Major League Soccer, with a January transfer window swoop possible, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Lallana is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and question marks have been raised over his future at the European champions.













Reds boss Jurgen Klopp continues to rate Lallana and Liverpool are set to discuss a new contract with the former Southampton man, however he could be offered longer and a more central role in the team elsewhere.



He is quickly emerging as a target for clubs in China and Major League Soccer and a January exit from Liverpool could be on the agenda.





Losing Lallana mid-season would be a blow for Klopp and could force him into the January transfer window.







He made his first Premier League start since March at Villa Park on Saturday as Liverpool edged out Aston Villa 2-1 in dramatic fashion.



Lallana is set to turn 32 years old before the end of the current season and has struggled with injuries in recent years.





Liverpool forked out a fee of £25m to land Lallana from fellow Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2014.

