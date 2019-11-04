XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2019 - 20:32 GMT

Liverpool Star Attracting Interest Ahead of January Transfer Window

 




Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is on the radar of clubs in China and Major League Soccer, with a January transfer window swoop possible, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lallana is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and question marks have been raised over his future at the European champions.   


 



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp continues to rate Lallana and Liverpool are set to discuss a new contract with the former Southampton man, however he could be offered longer and a more central role in the team elsewhere.

He is quickly emerging as a target for clubs in China and Major League Soccer and a January exit from Liverpool could be on the agenda.
 


Losing Lallana mid-season would be a blow for Klopp and could force him into the January transfer window.



He made his first Premier League start since March at Villa Park on Saturday as Liverpool edged out Aston Villa 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

Lallana is set to turn 32 years old before the end of the current season and has struggled with injuries in recent years.
 


Liverpool forked out a fee of £25m to land Lallana from fellow Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2014.
 