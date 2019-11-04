XRegister
06 October 2018

04/11/2019 - 19:44 GMT

Liverpool Star Responds To Pep Guardiola’s Sadio Mane Comments

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has responded to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's claims that Reds star Sadio Mane is a diver by insisting that the squad know what the winger's capabilities are.

With Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City set to lock horns this upcoming weekend, Citizens boss Guardiola took a dig at Reds star man Mane by accusing him of diving after his side's 2-1 win against Aston Villa at the weekend.  


 



Now Mane's Liverpool team-mate Alisson has responded to the former Barcelona coach by stressing how important of a player the Senegalese is for the league table-toppers.

The Brazilian goalkeeper pointed how the 27-year-old was key in Liverpool's win against Aston Villa on Saturday and hailed the winger as a 'top player', whose abilities are well known to those within the Reds camp.
 


We think Sadio is a top player and we know his capacity", Alisson told a press conference when asked about Guardiola's comments.



"He is a top player and really important for our team and he showed this in the last game with an assist and a goal. He is really a top player."

Alisson also expressed his frustration at his side conceding cheap goals in games, urging Liverpool to stop letting in 'stupid' goals.
 


"It always annoys me when we concede stupid goals", Alisson said.

"When we go on the pitch we have a common goal, to win the game and keep a clean sheet. We can work better on that aspect."

Liverpool will host Belgian club Genk at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing against Manchester City on Sunday.   
 