Manchester City Chief Scout Takes In Display of Manchester United Targeted Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City's chief scout watched Inter centre-back Lorenzo Pirola play for Italy Under-17s against Paraguay in the Under-17s World Cup on Sunday, while he is also of interest to Manchester United, it has been claimed.



The highly-rated 17-year-old was part of the Italy side made it to the final of the recent UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was named in the team of the tournament when the competition came to a close.













Pirola is now with Italy's Under-17s side in Brazil, taking part in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.



The teenager's qualities have attracted interest from Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United, with both sides monitoring him, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.





It is claimed Manchester City's chief scout was in attendance at the Estadio Bezerrao on Sunday, watching Pirola represent the Azzurri against Paraguay.







Paraguay registered the victory, but it was the 17-year-old who scored for Italy as his side slumped to a 2-1 defeat.



While Manchester City and Manchester United have set their eyes on Pirola, Inter have no intention of selling their highly-rated starlet.





Inter are prepared to put a wall around the teenager and work to keep him away from the Premier League clubs.



The youngster is expected to be back in action for Italy when they take on Ecuador in the round of 16 of the Under-17 World Cup on Thursday.

