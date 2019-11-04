Stoke City End Alex Neil Interest, Move On To Other Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City have ended their interest in appointing Preston North End boss Alex Neil as their new manager, according to Sky Sports News.



The Potters wanted Neil to take over from the sacked Nathan Jones, but Preston have rejected the idea of letting their manager leave and threatened to report Stoke to the EFL for an illegal approach.













Stoke will not now be continuing their pursuit of Neil and have dropped their interest in the Preston manager.



The Potters have moved on to other options as they look to bring in a manager to replace Jones and drive the side up the Championship standings.





Stoke are deep in trouble in the Championship with just eight points taken from their opening 14 league games, meaning they are bottom of the table and six points from safety.







They have conceded 25 goals so far, scoring just 13 times and are in action this evening when they play host to promotion contenders West Brom.



Neil's work at Preston caught Stoke's eye and the Scot has North End sitting top of the table, with 20 points more than Stoke have picked up.





Preston beat Stoke 3-1 earlier this season and the two clubs are set to meet again in February.

