This Is Crucial Quality For Striker, Tammy Abraham Has It – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks has hailed Chelsea star Tammy Abraham as a proper Premier League striker and feels he has a key quality in not being afraid to throw himself into situations where it hurts.



Abraham starred for Frank Lampard's Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Watford at the weekend, scoring the opener and then following it up with the assist for the Blues' second.













Crooks, who plied his trade for the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing career, looked back at the Englishman's goal against the Hornets and lauded the awareness and movement shown by the striker to score.



The 61-year-old was also impressed by Abraham's unselfishness as he set up the Blues' second goal by assisting Christian Pulisic in the penalty area.





Crooks feels Abraham has the braveness required for a striker and believes he looks like a centre-forward made for the English top flight.







"This lad [Abraham] is looking more like a Premier League centre-forward the more I see him", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"The awareness and movement from Abraham for Jorginho's pass, which resulted in Chelsea's opening goal, was outstanding.





"Abraham clearly has ability, but he is also brave and not afraid to go in where it hurts. A crucial quality for any striker.



"He's also a team player. The assist for Pulisic was totally unselfish."



Abraham is currently the joint top-scorer in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, having found the back of the net nine times so far this season.

