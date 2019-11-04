Thought Valencia Better Footballing Side Than Chelsea – Ajax Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax star Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he feels Valencia are a better footballing side than Chelsea, having faced both in the Champions League group stage.



The Amsterdam giants reached the semi-final of the Champions League last season, but have a tough group to navigate this term, having been grouped with Chelsea, Valencia and Lille in Group H.













Ajax have played every side once, beating Lille and Valencia, while losing at home against Chelsea – and Ziyech has already formed an opinion of his side's opponents.



Despite losing against Chelsea and beating Valencia, Ziyech sees the Spanish outfit as a better footballing side.





"It may sound strange, but in terms of football, I actually thought Valencia were better", Ziyech told Ajax TV.







"The last time we played against Chelsea it was exciting, but not a nice game; there were few chances.



"We are also not satisfied because it was not good."





Ajax will be looking for revenge against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening when they again lock horns with Frank Lampard's men in the Champions League.



The Dutch giants warmed up for their trip to England by beating Zwolle 4-2 in the Eredivisie on Friday night, while Chelsea beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

