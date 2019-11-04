XRegister
06 October 2018

04/11/2019 - 11:49 GMT

West Ham Concerned Over Two Things About Manuel Pellegrini But Boss Still Safe

 




West Ham United are still backing Manuel Pellegrini, however there are concerns about the Chilean at the club, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers were in the top four at the end of September, but their form has slumped and they now sit just 13th in the Premier League standings.   


 



Pellegrini has not led West Ham to three points since a 22nd September victory over Manchester United and their subsequent form has included a 4-0 thumping at League One side Oxford United in the EFL Cup.

West Ham lost at home 3-2 to strugglers Newcastle United on Saturday, a result which took Steve Bruce's Magpies to within a point of the Hammers.
 


Despite the poor form though, Pellegrini retains the backing of the West Ham board and is not at risk of being sacked at present.



However, it is claimed there are concerns over the tactics Pellegrini has been playing.

There are also questions being raised about the signings made by the Chilean.
 


Pellegrini will hope for a return to winning ways for West Ham away at Burnley next weekend, before November's international break kicks in.
 