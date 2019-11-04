XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2019 - 15:41 GMT

Wolves Could Make January Signing In This Area

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers could jump in the transfer market to sign a new centre-back in the January window following an injury to Willy Boly.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side received a severe blow after star centre half Boly suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Wolves' Premier League clash against Newcastle United.  


 



It was later revealed that the 28-year-old had fractured his ankle, leading him to undergo surgery and he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Short on centre-backs, Wolvers were forced to play midfielders Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker, along with skipper Conor Coady, in defence against Arsenal at the weekend.
 


While the side managed to come away with a point with the quick fix, they could bring in a new centre-back in January to ease the situation, according to The Athletic.



The Midlands-based club were linked with a move for Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Diego Llorente in the summer and might go back in for him when the winter transfer window opens.

It is understood that Wolves, who were close to agreeing a deal for the 26-year-old, gave the player's family a presentation of the local area in the summer.
 


However, the club then pulled the plug on their attempts to sign the former Real Madrid man.

Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes has also been linked with a winter move to Wolves.   
 