Wolves Could Make January Signing In This Area

Wolverhampton Wanderers could jump in the transfer market to sign a new centre-back in the January window following an injury to Willy Boly.



Nuno Espirito Santo's side received a severe blow after star centre half Boly suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of Wolves' Premier League clash against Newcastle United.













It was later revealed that the 28-year-old had fractured his ankle, leading him to undergo surgery and he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.



Short on centre-backs, Wolvers were forced to play midfielders Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker, along with skipper Conor Coady, in defence against Arsenal at the weekend.





While the side managed to come away with a point with the quick fix, they could bring in a new centre-back in January to ease the situation, according to The Athletic.







The Midlands-based club were linked with a move for Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Diego Llorente in the summer and might go back in for him when the winter transfer window opens.



It is understood that Wolves, who were close to agreeing a deal for the 26-year-old, gave the player's family a presentation of the local area in the summer.





However, the club then pulled the plug on their attempts to sign the former Real Madrid man.



Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes has also been linked with a winter move to Wolves.

