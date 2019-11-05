100% Rangers Won’t Sell Alfredo Morelos For This Reason – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes the Gers will not risk losing it all after getting so close to Celtic by selling Alfredo Morelos during the January transfer window.



Morelos has already notched up 20 goals this season and has been the star hitman in Steven Gerrard’s squad.













Rangers are hoping to break Celtic’s hegemony over the league title this season and have been running the reigning champions close in the title race.



They are also set to face Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final, but there has been a cloud hanging over Rangers ahead of the winter transfer window.





Rangers need an injection of funds and there are suggestions that they could sell Morelos in the winter window to raise the money required.







Gerrard has been insistent that the striker is not going anywhere and Rae believes the Rangers boss as he feels that the club have worked too hard to build up to this point to then squander everything by selling the Colombian.



He feels it would be a massive blow for the fans if they sell their star man as Rangers are finally looking like a side who can compete with Celtic again.





Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “I think it’s a different proposition when you are talking about a bid of tens of millions, you have to look at that from a business aspect.



“But I totally agree with Steven Gerrard, if he goes in January, you may just wrap it up, close down the shutters because it would be extremely difficult for the fans to take, given the fact they have had so many barren years of late.



“100 per cent it won’t happen and I’ll tell you the reason why.



“These guys are willing to put millions upon millions year upon year to take the club to a certain level.



“They are actually at that level where they are competing on all fronts at the moment.



“And to sell your main asset, just goes against everything.”



Morelos has regularly attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne the latest side to take a look at the Colombian.

