Andrew Robertson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Genk Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Genk

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Champions League Group E fixture at Anfield against Belgian side Genk.



The Reds thrashed Genk 4-1 late last month and know that another win over the Belgians tonight could put them on the brink of qualifying for the last 16, with just one further point potentially being needed.













Liverpool beat Aston Villa in dramatic fashion at the weekend and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also has a weekend meeting with title rivals Manchester City to keep in mind when picking his team.



Centre-back Joel Matip remains out of action for the European champions, while Jordan Henderson is rested.





Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while at the back Klopp selects the full-back duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner. Virgil van Dijk links up with Joe Gomez in central defence, while in midfield Liverpool go with Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Up top, Divock Origi lines up alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah.







If Klopp needs to shake thing up then he has a bench full of options to bring on, including Andrew Robertson and Adam Lallana.





Liverpool Team vs Genk



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner (c), Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah



Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Jones

