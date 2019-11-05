XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2019 - 18:40 GMT

Andrew Robertson On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Genk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Genk
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Champions League Group E fixture at Anfield against Belgian side Genk.  

The Reds thrashed Genk 4-1 late last month and know that another win over the Belgians tonight could put them on the brink of qualifying for the last 16, with just one further point potentially being needed. 
 

 



Liverpool beat Aston Villa in dramatic fashion at the weekend and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also has a weekend meeting with title rivals Manchester City to keep in mind when picking his team.

Centre-back Joel Matip remains out of action for the European champions, while Jordan Henderson is rested.
 


Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, while at the back Klopp selects the full-back duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner. Virgil van Dijk links up with Joe Gomez in central defence, while in midfield Liverpool go with Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Up top, Divock Origi lines up alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah.



If Klopp needs to shake thing up then he has a bench full of options to bring on, including Andrew Robertson and Adam Lallana.
 


Liverpool Team vs Genk

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner (c), Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Firmino, Mane, Lallana, Robertson, Jones
 