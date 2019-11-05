Can’t See Anything But Rangers Win – Former Top Flight Boss On Livingston Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has insisted that he does not see any result other than a Rangers win over Livingston at the weekend.



Livingston are seventh in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but caused a shock recently by beating champions Celtic.













They beat Celtic 2-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena and ran Rangers close in the Scottish League Cup before losing the cup tie 1-0 at home.



Rangers are set to visit Livingston on Sunday and will be looking to earn all three points to keep pace with Celtic in the title race.





Former top flight boss Stubbs admits Livingston always raise their game against the top teams does think Rangers might have an uncomfortable afternoon away from home this weekend.







But he feels that given the form Steven Gerrard’s side are in, the Gers should come back from their visit with three points in their pocket.



Stubbs said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “Livingston seem to lift their game all the time against the bigger teams.





“I think when Rangers go and play away from home, they look a bit uncomfortable and this game will be the same.



“But the form Rangers are in, I don’t see anything other than a Rangers win.”



Livingston are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away from home at Motherwell.

