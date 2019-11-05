XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/11/2019 - 18:43 GMT

Christian Pulisic Plays – Chelsea Team vs Ajax Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Ajax
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have named their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight's Champions League group stage meeting with Dutch giants Ajax at Stamford Bridge.  

The Blues edged out Ajax, who reached the Champions League semi-final last season, 1-0 late last month and would go three points clear of the Eredivisie outfit in Group H with another win tonight.
 

 



Chelsea boss Frank Lampard knows all three points tonight would put his men in a strong position to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues manager names Kepa between the sticks, while at full-back he trusts in Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.
 


In central defence the Chelsea manager selects Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma, while Jorginho will look to control midfield this evening. William and Mateo Kovacic also play, while Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are the goal threats.



If Lampard wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options available, including N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour.
 


 

Chelsea Team vs Ajax

Kepa, Azpilicueta (c), Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Willian, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Abraham, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, James, Gilmour
 