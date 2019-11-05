Don’t Know As Much As We Normally Would – Sunderland Boss On Leicester U21s

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has admitted that it will be more difficult to prepare his side for this evening's EFL Trophy game against Leicester City's Under-21s as his coaching staff and players are less aware of the opposition.



The Black Cats play host to Leicester City's Under-21 side at the Stadium of Light this evening and Parkinson will be looking to build momentum with a win.













Leicester City's youngsters beat Grimsby Town in their last EFL Trophy game, showing they are competitive in senior football, and the Foxes will relish playing at Sunderland.



Parkinson admits that he and his players will be less aware of the opposition than they would be for a League One game, but the Black Cats have assessed the Foxes Under-21s.





"Obviously we don't know the personnel as much as we would for a normal league game", Parkinson said at a press conference.







"We have looked at them and we are preparing as professionally as we can."



The EFL Trophy is not Parkinson's priority this season and as such, the Sunderland boss admits he can shake his side up and give opportunities to fringe players to catch his eye.





"It's a night for us to have a look at a few of the players who haven't played. That's important. There are a couple of different options in the side.



"It's still a learning curve for myself and Steve [Parkin, assistant manager] getting to know the lads.



"It's an opportunity to freshen the side up and I'm looking forward to seeing that."



Sunderland beat Sol Campbell's Southend United 1-0 at the weekend and Parkinson will be keen for back to back wins for the Black Cats.

