FC Porto Handed Boost Ahead of Rangers Clash

FC Porto have received a major boost after star striker Moussa Marega was passed fit to play in the Dragons' Europa League group stage game against Rangers.



The Portuguese Primeira Liga side are set to be hosted by Scottish giants Rangers at Ibrox in their fourth Europa League group match of the season.













With Porto set to fly to Glasgow, they have been handed a major injury boost after it was revealed that Marega is fit to play against the Gers on Thursday.



The Mali striker missed the Dragons' last three league games against Famalicao, Maritimo and Desportivo Aves with a muscle injury but, according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, is ready to return to the squad.





Marega may not be 100 per cent and it remains to be seen if Porto coach Sergio Conceicao will start him, but the striker could play a part.







The 28-year-old has so far scored four goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Porto this season.



He has turned out in all three of Porto's Europa League group stage games this term, but has yet to hit the back of the net.





The 28-year-old has regularly been linked with a move away from Porto and has another two years on his contract at the Estadio do Dragao.

