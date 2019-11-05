XRegister
05/11/2019 - 19:20 GMT

Good Idea – Sunderland Boss Backs EFL Trophy Structure Ahead of Leicester Game

 




Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson believes Under-21 teams from Premier League clubs being involved in the EFL Trophy makes sense and is sure it will help young players at top flight sides to develop.

The Black Cats will play host to Leicester City's Under-21s this evening at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Trophy.  


 



Premier League clubs slotting Under-21 teams into the tournament is something that has split opinion, but new Sunderland manager Parkinson feels it is a good development and makes sense.

"I think it's a good idea to bring Premier League teams' under-21s into the tournament because it's good for the development of those players", Parkinson said at a press conference.
 


"As we all know, under-21 football can sometimes not be a true reflection of what you're going to meet in league football.

"So it's good for those clubs to be tested against stronger first-team players."



Sunderland are targeting promotion from League One this season and Parkinson makes no bones about the fact that the EFL Trophy is down his priority list.

"In terms of the competition, obviously it's down in terms of our priority list.
 


"At this stage in can be a low-key tournament, but as it proved for Sunderland last year it can become a very exciting competition once you progress to the latter stages."

Leicester City's Under-21s beat EFL opposition in their last EFL Trophy match, going to Grimsby Town and coming away with a 2-1 win.   
 