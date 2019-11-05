I Don’t Know – Liverpool Supremo Unaware of Reds Transfer Targets

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has revealed he has no idea what transfer targets the club are looking at and insists it is not his focus.



Moore left his role at video gaming company Electronic Arts to take charge as the chief executive of Premier League giants Liverpool in 2017.













The Liverpool-born business executive has been successfully running the club for more than two years, but unlike some CEOs, does not involve himself in the ins and outs of the Reds' transfer plans.



Moore insists he prefers to have his hands off Liverpool's player recruitment as he looks to instead run the business operations.





Moore explained that his focus is on closing sponsorship deals, ensuring a healthy relationship with Liverpool City Council, and how the various departments are performing.







“I don’t know nor do I need to know who we are looking at”, Moore told The New York Times.



“I need to know whether we’re going to get the next sponsorship deal that we’re looking for.





"I need to know whether our relationship with Liverpool City Council is on a good footing so we continue to build the commercial elements of things.



"I need to know whether our community teams are taking care of the people of Liverpool.



"I need to know whether our legal, H.R., comms teams are doing well. I run the business.”



Being the CEO of Liverpool, Moore is tasked with directly reporting to the club's American owners Fenway Sports Group.

