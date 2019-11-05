If Steven Gerrard Gets Him Up To Speed It’s Massive – Former Rangers Star On Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has stressed the importance of Steven Gerrard having a fully fit Ryan Kent in his squad this season.



It took all summer for Kent’s future to be sorted out and Rangers eventually signed him on a permanent deal from Liverpool on the final day of the transfer window across Europe.













Since his return, Kent has struggled with a few injury issues and the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hearts was only his fifth appearance for the club this season.



The 22-year-old showed his quality in Rangers’ win over Hearts and created one of Alfredo Morelos’ goals on Sunday.





Rae feels Kent is still making his way back to full fitness, but admits that his quality was on full display against Hearts in the cup semi-final.







He believes if Gerrard can get the player back to full fitness soon, Kent will be a massive player for Rangers again this season.



Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “It was only his third game since he came back.





“I think his previous games were in the middle of May last season and it is a big gap, but he has shown in fits and starts what he brings to the table.



“He is a guy who can get past people, cause a lot of problems and his delivery for Morelos was oh – blistering pace and then just picked him out and put it on a plate for him.



“He was really impressive.



“If he can get him up to speed in the next couple of weeks, it will be a massive boost for Steven Gerrard.”



Kent played 43 times for Rangers last season and had nine assists to his name, as he made a big impression at Ibrox.

