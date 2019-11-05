XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/11/2019 - 16:40 GMT

I’m The Opposite – Sheffield Wednesday Star Clear On Approach After Blackburn Loss

 




Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox has vowed to come through the Owls' weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers and redouble his work.

The Owls slumped to their second league defeat under the management of Garry Monk, who took charge as the boss in September, against Blackburn at the weekend, losing the game 2-1.  


 



While the defeat saw Sheffield Wednesday drop to seventh spot in the Championship table, left-back Fox believes defeats such as against Blackburn will only build the side's character.

The 26-year-old defender has stressed the importance of dealing with setbacks and defeats rather than dwelling on them, insisting that he always gets on with things.
 


Fox is adamant that he will never let himself shy away from upsets and vowed that he will come through his side's defeat to Blackburn Rovers by working harder.



I’ve always said to myself I’ll just get on with things, I’m never one to shy away or get down", Fox told the club's official site.

I’m the opposite, I’ll work that extra bit harder and there is personal pride as well at the end of the day and when I go out there to work, I will always give my most.
 


I’ll give my best every time, every situation you are exposed to can only build character and it’s about how you come out the other side of it.

Fox has made ten appearances across all competitions for the Owls this season, helping the side register clean sheets on five occasions.   
 