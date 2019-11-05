Joelinton Runs For Two Or Three Players – Former Bundesliga Star Lauds Newcastle Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United striker Joelinton has been lauded for his huge work ethic and team spirit by former Hoffenheim team-mate Kevin Kuranyi.



The Magpies signed the Brazilian striker from German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim for a £40m fee in the summer, making him their most expensive signing.













However, the 23-year-old has had a slow goalscoring start to life at St James' Park, finding the back of the net just once from his 11 appearances so far, but Kuranyi, his team-mate at Hoffenheim, has backed him to do well for Newcastle.



The now-retired Brazilian insists that Joelinton quickly adapted to the culture and expectations of the people in Germany when he joined Hoffenheim in 2015.





Kuranyi, who hold the striker's work rate in high regard, stressed Joelinton is a team player on and off the pitch, pointing out the youngster's desire to be close to his friends and keep everyone around him happy.







"The most important thing for Joelinton was to learn the language and learn the mentality of the German people", Kuranyi told ChronicleLive.



"To fight every day for his place in the team. To never give up. He learnt this quick and he was a player for the team.





"He is not maybe a player who will score 30 goals but he will run for two or three players because he has the power.



"He's a guy who has a big heart.



"He is a guy if you are his friend he will be your friend for life and that's important when you meet someone like that.



"I know he's a team player.



"I know everyone will like him because he's a guy who makes jokes, who tries to smile every day and do everything so his team are happy."



Joelinton scored 11 goals and provided nine assists from his 35 appearances across all competitions for Hoffenheim last season.

