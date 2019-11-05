XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2019 - 17:04 GMT

Kemar Roofe Is Cold-Blooded – Former Leeds United Boss Excites Anderlecht Fans

 




Former Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen believes Kemar Roofe’s versatility will make him a success at Anderlecht.

Leeds surprisingly sold the goal-getter to the Belgian giants in the summer as they came under pressure to balance the books ahead of the new season.  


 



He took some time to get over his injury troubles and get going at his new club, but Roofe has already made his mark during his short time at Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals in his last five appearances and is showing the quality which convinced Anderlecht to splash out on him in the summer.
 


Christiansen managed Roofe at Leeds and believes despite not having one defining quality, the striker’s versatility is what makes him an important player for his coaches.



He listed Roofe's physical attributes and his ability to score headed goals, despite not being one of the tallest players around.

The former Leeds boss is certain that Roofe is going to score more than 20 goals for Anderlecht this season.
 


Christiansen told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “He is the ideal player for [Anderlecht coach Vincent] Kompany’s philosophy.

“It is not that you can say that he is extraordinary in a certain area, but he is so versatile.

“Physically strong, defensively strong and can jump high despite being 1m78cm.”

“There will be headed goals.

“Kemar is cold-blooded for purpose and can finish with both left and right foot.

“He will certainly score more than 20 goals.”

Roofe scored 14 league goals during his last season at Leeds despite missing a chunk of the campaign due to injuries.   
 