06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/11/2019 - 14:42 GMT

Newcastle United U23s Very Disappointed By Neil Redfearn Exit

 




Newcastle United's Under-23 squad have been left very disappointed by Neil Redfearn qutting his role as the side's boss, according to the Sun.

Redfearn took charge of the Newcastle second string side in June, but has now opted to quit his role after disagreements with assistant Liam Bramley.


 



The former Leeds boss has tendered his resignation and has left his role in the Newcastle academy.

There were disagreements and clashes behind the scenes over player development that led to the 54-year-old taking the decision to hand in his resignation.
 


It is claimed that assistant Bramley complained about Redfearn to head of academy coaching Ben Dawson, with disagreements centering on an approach between prioritising player development and results.



The former Leeds United boss' departure has not gone down well however.

Redfearn's exit has been greeted with extreme disappointment by the Under-23 squad, who were impressed with the coach.
 


The ex-Whites boss was well regarded by Newcastle and the club will now have commence the search for his replacement.   
 