Rangers Ready To Beat Celtic In Scottish League Cup Final Feels Former Ger

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson is confident that Steven Gerrard's Gers side are capable and ready to win silverware this season.



The Light Blues handed Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts a 3-0 defeat to set up a Scottish League Cup final against arch-rivals Celtic at the weekend.













With Rangers set to play a cup final in December and level with Celtic in terms of points in the league table, Thomson, who plied his trade for the Gers between 2007 and 2010, feels the side are 'as prepared as ever' to add silverware to their trophy cabinet.



The 35-year-old believes the current Rangers side is a replica of their boss Gerrard, pointing out how the former Liverpool skipper demands 'ruthlessness' from his players.





Thomson is confident that the Light Blues are capable of winning trophies in the current campaign and has urged the side to do so.







"I think we are as prepared as we have ever been [for the league cup final and to win silverware]", Thomson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Especially over the last five or six years, I think the squad that the manager is assembling almost replicas him as a person doesn't it?





"He wants people to be obsessed with playing for Rangers and it's a word he always uses – that 'ruthlessness' that we demand at this club.



"I think he's now got a squad capable of going on and winning silverware.



"Sadly, being a Rangers player you need to go and do that, but they are certainly giving themselves every chance."



Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic will lock horns in the final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park on 8th December.

