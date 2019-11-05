Sheffield United Star Will Find It Tough – Former Scotland Star On Blade Breaking Into Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Michael Stewart is of the view that Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck might struggle to get into the Scotland line-up at the moment, despite proving himself in the Premier League.



Fleck has been one of the key players in Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United squad who have surprised many since returning to the Premier League this season.













The 28-year-old scored in Sheffield United’s 3-0 win over Burnley at the weekend and has been one of the top performers this season at Bramall Lane.



His ability to compete at the top level has led to calls for him to be drafted into the Scotland squad, but he only made his debut last month in a 4-0 defeat against Russia.





Stewart is happy to see Fleck proving his quality in the Premier League and admits that he has always been a good footballer







But he feels the competition for places in the Scotland midfield is too fierce and he is likely to struggle to get into the team at the moment.



Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “John Fleck has always been a good football player, there is no doubt about that.





“It is good to see him playing at the top level because I think he is more than capable, as he is showing now.



“Getting into the Scotland squad, it is a tough one as it is the best part of our team.



“You are talking about Ryan Jack performing and he can’t get into that side because there is so much quality.



“And unfortunately for John Fleck, he falls into that category.”



Fleck left Rangers to join Coventry in 2012 before moving to Sheffield United four years later.

