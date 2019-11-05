XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/11/2019 - 16:27 GMT

Vitoria Coach Warns Team of Different Game Against Arsenal

 




Vitoria coach Ivo Vieira has warned his men that they face a tougher challenge against Arsenal on Wednesday than that they experienced when they met the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The Portuguese outfit are set to host Arsenal in their fourth Europa League group stage game of the season.  


 



The two sides clashed at the Emirates Stadium a fortnight ago, with Nicolas Pepe's late brace earning the Gunners a hard fought 3-2 victory against Vitoria.

Vieira feels his team could have had a different result that night and admitted that he was satisfied with the performance.
 


Although the 43-year-old wants his side to play to win, he expects a more cautious Arsenal to make the game harder than it was at the Emirates Stadium a fortnight ago.



"We could have had a different result in London, but we all have to be aware that tomorrow will be a different game and it may even be harder", Vieira was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Zero Zero.

"We cannot live in the shadow of what we did at Arsenal's stadium.
 


"There were very good things, but a bitter taste from the result, although we were satisfied with our display.

"Tomorrow, we will have a more cautious Arsenal [to deal with].

"Our goal is to play to win, but my expectation is that it will be a more difficult game because of the impetus created."

Vitoria have lost all three of their Europa League group stage games so far and sit bottom of their group.   
 