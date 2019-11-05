XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2019 - 20:49 GMT

We Have Chance of Three Points – Burnley Star Keen To Pile Pressure On West Ham

 




Burnley full-back Erik Pieters believes that playing West Ham United just before the international break offers the Clarets a real chance to pick up three points.

Sean Dyche's men have lost their last three games in a row in the Premier League and are desperate to turn their fortunes around before top flight football pauses for the international break.  


 



The Hammers on the other hand have problems of their own to take care of after managing just two points in their last five games, losing three matches and drawing two.

Big pressure is growing on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini and Burnley defender Pieters thinks the game against the Hammers is a good opportunity for his side.
 


“When you play West Ham at home, you have a chance at three points and I think this one just before the international break is an important one", Pieters told his club's official site.



“It is a massive game and of course the gaffer will expect a response, so we have to be fully ready and make sure we can be on the right track again.

“Sometimes one game is what it takes to change it around, but I don’t think there is a good time or a bad time to play a team.
 


“Games come quick, so we have to be ready and we have to look at ourselves.

“We want to stop those three defeats in a row, make sure we don’t make it four, and a good win will make that even better."

West Ham were sitting in the top four at the end of September, but have dramatically slipped down the Premier League table to sit 13th.   
 