Without This Player I Don’t Fancy Livingston To Shock Rangers – Former Scotland Star

Michael Stewart feels Livingston have little chance to get a result against Rangers at the weekend without Lyndon Dykes in their team.



The Australian has been a massive part of Livingston's success, causing a few upsets this season, and scored in their shock 2-0 win over Celtic at home.













However, he has missed the last three league games with an ankle injury and is unlikely to be fit enough to feature in the squad when Rangers pay a visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.



Rangers were made to work hard for their win in a Scottish League Cup game at Livingston earlier in the season, but Stewart has stressed that Dykes’ work up front was a massive part of that game.





He believes the Australian's absence is a massive loss for Livingston as they do not have another player who can carry out the same kind of role up front.







The former top flight star feels without Dykes, Livingston are highly unlikely to cause an upset against Rangers on Sunday.



Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “He is a huge loss, there is no doubt.





“You have seen the impact he has on the Livingston side when you take away the focal point at the top end of the park and the damage he did against Rangers and Celtic.



“Livingston raise their performance against the top sides, but he is a massive part of their team.



“If he can get fit and play then I see potential [for an upset] but if he is not playing, then I don’t fancy them.”



Dykes scored five goals in 13 appearances this season before suffering the ankle injury.

