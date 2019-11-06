Elland Road Is Hostile Stadium Admits Blackburn Rovers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is on loan at the club from Manchester City, is expecting a hostile atmosphere this weekend when his side visit Leeds United in the Championship.



The 22-year-old was on loan at West Brom last season, experiencing Championship football, and is bidding for another learning experience at Ewood Park.













Blackburn beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the weekend, but have another tough task when they visit promotion contenders Leeds.



Tony Mowbray's men had taken just two points from a possible 18 in the previous six games, but Adarabioyo is keen to use the winning momentum at an Elland Road he expects to be hostile.





"Everyone knows what's been going on in terms of results over the last few weeks, but we've got the points so it's just about going again next weekend", Adarabioyo told his club's official site.







"We're always looking forward to the next game.



"It's a big game in a hostile stadium so we just need to put everything in to get the win."





Leeds needed two stoppage time goals last season to edge out Blackburn 3-2 at Elland Road and will start the weekend game as favourites to pick up three points once again.



Blackburn's only away wins in the Championship this season have come at Hull City and Reading.

