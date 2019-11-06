XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/11/2019 - 14:17 GMT

FC Porto Squad Travel To Rangers Missing Key Man

 




FC Porto frontman Moussa Marega has not travelled with the Dragons squad for their Europa League clash with Rangers, handing the Portuguese side a blow.

Sergio Conceicao's 23-man Porto squad flew to Scotland today as they get set to lock horns with Scottish Premiership side Rangers at Ibrox in their fourth Europa League group stage game.  


 



However, star striker Marega is not among those to travel to Glasgow, with the Mali international ruled out with an injury.

The 28-year-old has been unavailable for the Dragons since their home game against the Gers, missing three consecutive league games against Famalicao, Maritimo and Desportivo Aves with a muscle injury.
 


Conceicao was hopeful that Marega would be fit for their clash against Rangers, but the player could not manage to make it to the squad, handing Porto a blow.



Instead, Cameroonian centre-forward Vincent Aboubakar, who has not played a single Europa League game or league game this season, has taken up Marega's spot in the squad.

Tiquinho Soares, Ze Luis and Fabio Silva are the other options Coneicao has in the striking department.
 


Apart from Marega, midfielders Sergio Oliveira and Romario Baro are two other players to miss out on the squad, with both of sidelined with injuries.   
 