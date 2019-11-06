Former Leeds United Star Makes Whites January Transfer Prediction

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes the Whites will not sign another striker in the January transfer window and will continue to bank on Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have been going through a tough patch, winning just four of their last ten Championship games, while they have lost three and drawn three.













Leeds have struggled to find the back of the net during the run, scoring just nine goals from their last ten league games, which is one less than their tally in the first five games.



The Whites' first-choice striker Bamford has also struggled, with the 26-year-old failing to score a single goal since rattling the net against Stoke City in August.





The striker has been subject to criticism due to his goal form, but former Leeds star Whelan does not think Bielsa will bring in a new frontman in January to replace Bamford in the starting eleven.







The 44-year-old is convinced that the Peacocks' boss is happy with his squad and feels he will not make sign anyone unless he is forced to.



"I don't think there will be any replacement [for Bamford in January]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over QPR.





"I think what we've got now is what we've got, bar any kind of miracle.



"I think Bielsa is quite happy with the squad."



While Bamford has gone goalless in the last ten games, he found the back of the net on four occasions in Leeds' first five league games of the season.

