Former Liverpool Boss Warns Reds of Big Pressure If Man City Win At Anfield

Rafael Benitez has insisted that Liverpool will face a lot of questions about their ability to handle pressure in the title race if they lose to Manchester City on Sunday.



Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and are yet to lose a league game this season.













The Reds will welcome reigning champions Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to get a win and cut the gap at the top to just three points.



Benitez believes that his former side are very much the favourites to win the league title and have the quality and consistency to end their three-decade wait for the top flight crown.





But he conceded that the race is far from over and if Manchester City manage to take three points away from Anfield on Sunday, the Reds will feel the pressure from all sides.







And he admits that the pressure and the questions on their ability to handle it will continue to build for the rest of the season.



Benitez wrote in his column for The Athletic: “Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League and they are favourites to win the title.





“It has been a long time coming. Jurgen Klopp’s side have the intensity, they have the quality, they can play counter-attack or they can sustain their attacking.



“They have a lot of very good players and they’re extremely competitive, but nothing is guaranteed just yet.



“Sometimes a title can depend on one game and sometimes it can depend on a single moment in one game, so imagine what might happen if Manchester City beat Liverpool this weekend.



“Pep Guardiola’s team would then be so close.



"The media would be asking questions — can they do it, will they do it, are they feeling the pressure, can they cope with it? — and it will build up and build up.”



Liverpool fell just a point short of champions Manchester City last season, but won the Champions League.

