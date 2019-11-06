XRegister
06 October 2018

06/11/2019 - 23:18 GMT

He Was Very Good – Mauricio Pochettino Delights At Giovani Lo Celso

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to being hugely pleased with Giovani Lo Celso's performance in his side's 4-0 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs took the lead in the 34th minute in Serbia after Lo Celso was on hand to pick up the pieces, following a goalmouth scramble, with a neat chipped finish. 


 



The visitors went in 1-0 in front at the break, but went 2-0 ahead in the 57th minute when Heung-Min Son struck; the Korean then added a third for Tottenham just four minutes later.

Christian Eriksen added a fourth with five minutes left in the game to make for a comfortable evening's work at Red Star Belgrade for Pochettino's side.
 


Pochettino handed summer signing Lo Celso his first start of the season at Red Star Belgrade and he clocked 86 minutes until being replaced by OIiver Skipp.



The Tottenham boss was delighted with what he saw from the midfielder and told his post match press conference: "I think it was very good. Always it’s difficult for a new player when he arrives, and after the team was very successful last season.

"The circumstances were that he was behind everyone, got injured with the national team and then it was about building his fitness and his confidence, and then waiting for the opportunity to be in the starting eleven and feel the opportunity.
 


"I am happy because he is a very good player and his personality and character is great."

Pochettino stressed that Lo Celso simply needs time to continue to settle in, which means he will continue to temper his expectations of the midfielder and his fellow new arrivals.

"Now he only needs time like Tanguy [Ndombele] and Ryan Sessegnon. They are so young.

"They arrive now to the team in difficult circumstances, not the best circumstances.

"That is why like I tell you always I don’t expect too much, I am happy with that they provide to the team. They need time. I am happy with the players."

Tottenham are second in Group B and know just one win from their last two matches would guarantee a place in the Champions League last 16.
 

 