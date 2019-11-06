He’s Monster And He Reminds Me of This Chelsea Legend – Pat Nevin On 19-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has revealed that Reece James reminds him of former Blues defender Branislav Ivanovic and has dubbed the teenager a "monster".



The 19-year-old scored the equaliser against Ajax in Chelsea’s 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, which was only his second senior goal for the club.













The teenage full-back is rated highly at Chelsea and Frank Lampard has already marked him out as a future mainstay of the Blues side.



Nevin admits that the defender reminds him of former Chelsea great Ivanovic and believes he is the same kind of player when it comes to the sheer power and physique that James possesses.





The Chelsea legend believes the teenager is already a monster of a player and is confident that he is only going to develop further in the years to come.







Nevin is certain that the defender will be a massive part of Chelsea’s plans for the future.



“I was trying to figure what it was and who he reminded me of and I think I have got it”, the former Blue said on Chelsea TV following the Ajax game.





“I think it is Branislav Ivanovic, isn’t it?



“He has taken me a wee while, the power and the physique.



“When the ball is up in the air and you think he is second-favourite for that and someone tries to barge him, it is like someone trying to barge a wall – they will just bounce off him and fall back down again.



“He is a monster for power and he is a confident player as well.



“He is going to grow and be a massive part of the future of this club.”



James spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic and led the side out on the last day of the campaign.

