I Can Improve On This – Liverpool Star Eyeing Further Starts

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain insists he needs to hit the high levels demanded by Jurgen Klopp if he is to stand a chance of nailing down a regular spot in the team.



The Englishman scored his fourth goal in four games against Genk in the group stage of the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday, helping Liverpool earn a 2-1 win over their Belgian opponents.













However, Oxlade-Chamberlain is sure there is more to come from him, pointing out that there are certain parts of his game that need improvement.



The former Arsenal man recalled how the Reds midfield played the pressing game against Tottenham Hotspur in the final week of October and explained that he needs to meet the standards set by the regular starters in the team in terms of intensity of pressing.





Oxlade-Chamberlain also believes he must improve his attacking output as well to get regular playing time, but is confident that he will do it.







"Overall, I think there's more to come from me for sure", Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official site.



"To get into the team you've got to be able to press in a certain way with a certain intensity.





"I take the Tottenham game, the way that Gini, Hendo and Fab did it in that game was brilliant and even the boys up front as well were second to none.



"So you look at that and they're the sort of standards that we set for that.



"If you're not sort of hitting those standards then you'll struggle to get a game regularly, so I've been battling to try to get that side of things back. I think I can improve on that.



"Also on my attacking as well, I think I can improve on that, but I'm confident it will come and I'll keep working as hard as I can. I'll make sure it comes."



Oxlade-Chamberlain's recent form has seen many Liverpool fans call for the 26-year-old to be started in the Reds' big game against Manchester City this weekend.

