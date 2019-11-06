XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/11/2019 - 21:07 GMT

I Can’t Get Caught Up In My Statistics – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is delighted with his statistics this season, but has stressed the importance of keep producing numbers instead of getting caught up in them.

The 22-year-old Englishman, on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City, has scored two goals and provided four assists for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.  


 



While Harrison failed to be involved in a goal for nine league games after finding the back of the net in Leeds' season opener against Bristol City, he has been involved in five goals in the last five matches.

The winger is keen on contributing goals and assists to the team and is delighted that he has been helping the Whites find the back of the net recently.
 


However, Harrison stressed the importance of not getting caught up with statistics and the need for him to keep adding goals and assists to his tally.



"I want to be an impactful player and contribute to the game as much as I can and with goals and assists, that's how you do it as a player in my position", Harrison told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I am really pleased that the stats are starting to come up a little bit and I am just trying not to get too caught up on it and just trying to do it every week."
 


Leeds host Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in the league this weekend and Harrison will have his eyes set on contributing goals for the hosts.   
 