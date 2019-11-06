I Can’t Get Caught Up In My Statistics – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is delighted with his statistics this season, but has stressed the importance of keep producing numbers instead of getting caught up in them.



The 22-year-old Englishman, on loan at Elland Road from Manchester City, has scored two goals and provided four assists for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.













While Harrison failed to be involved in a goal for nine league games after finding the back of the net in Leeds' season opener against Bristol City, he has been involved in five goals in the last five matches.



The winger is keen on contributing goals and assists to the team and is delighted that he has been helping the Whites find the back of the net recently.





However, Harrison stressed the importance of not getting caught up with statistics and the need for him to keep adding goals and assists to his tally.







"I want to be an impactful player and contribute to the game as much as I can and with goals and assists, that's how you do it as a player in my position", Harrison told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"I am really pleased that the stats are starting to come up a little bit and I am just trying not to get too caught up on it and just trying to do it every week."





Leeds host Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road in the league this weekend and Harrison will have his eyes set on contributing goals for the hosts.

