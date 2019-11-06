I Know What I See – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pleased With Man Utd Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has been seeing progress on the training pitch from his players and is confident that they are on the right track.



Solskjaer’s side suffered another disappointing result at the weekend when they lost 1-0 at Bournemouth and have won just three times in their opening eleven league games.













Languishing in tenth in the league table, Manchester United have suffered the worst start to a league game in the last three decades and could struggle to get into the top four this term.



Solskjaer has insisted that he cannot promise short cuts to improvements at Manchester United, but stressed that he has been seeing progress from his players on the training pitch.





He feels results have sometimes not reflected the level of their performances in certain games.







The Manchester United manager refused to accept criticism of his squad and is certain that they are working as hard as possible to take the club forward.



Solskjaer said in a press conference: “There’s never a shortcut in football. It’s hard work, stick together, team spirit.





“The work everyone does every day is pleasing for me as a manager.



"They want to do well, and for one reason or another, sometimes we haven’t got the results.



“We feel we deserve a few more results than we have got but we’re working and we’re on the right track.



"Of course, Saturday was disappointing but we’ve got two games that we can win before the break.



“Everyone is entitled to their opinion.



"I know what I see every day, day in day out. The boys are out there working as hard as possible to try and get results.



“We’re not going to let the loss to Bournemouth dampen our spirits. We’ve got games coming up that we believe now are winnable games.



“We need to try to keep putting points on the board.”



Manchester United will host Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford in a Europa League group game on Thursday night.

