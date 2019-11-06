Ibrox Will Be Rocking, Steven Gerrard Warns FC Porto

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that he respects FC Porto's quality, but expects a rocking Ibrox to intimidate the Dragons.



The Scottish Premiership side are set to host Portuguese giants Porto at Ibrox in their fourth Europa League group stage game of the season on Thursday.













Rangers earned a hard-fought point at Porto a fortnight ago and will be looking to take advantage of the Ibrox factor to register a victory under the lights.



Light Blues boss Gerrard has pointed out that the side have set their eyes on entertaining the fans at Ibrox and are not feeling the pressure of facing the Dragons.





The 39-year-old also insisted that Rangers respect the quality that Porto possess but is positive that the side will be intimidated by the atmosphere at Ibrox, which he expects to be rocking.







"We don't see it as pressure, we see it as an incredible opportunity to go and put a show on in front of our supporters", Gerrard told a press conference.



"It is a game we are very much looking forward to, we respect the quality of Porto but they are coming to our place which will be rocking."





Gerrard went on to urge the fans to turn up the atmosphere at Ibrox as Rangers look to earn their second Europa League group stage win.



"You are talking about a group of supporters who thrive on big matches, you have seen it over the course of the 18 months I have been here and we need that support plus more tomorrow."



A win against Porto could potentially see Rangers go top of Group G in the Europa League this week.

