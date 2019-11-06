If Joelinton Scores This Many – Former Newcastle Star Sets Target For Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United striker Micky Quinn believes it is unrealistic to expect 20 goals from Magpies summer signing Joelinton and has set a target of 12 to 15 goals for the Brazilian.



Joelinton, who arrived at St. James Park from Hoffenheim for a club-record £40m fee in the summer, has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League.













Having managed to find the back of the net just once so far this season, and pressure is building on the 23-year-old, with his price tag weighing heavy.



However, Quinn, who scored over 50 goals for the Magpies during his time at the club, has pointed out that is unrealistic to expect 20 goals from the Brazilian.





The 57-year-old insists Joelinton can be considered a success if he provides a return of 12 to 15 goals and a few assists this season and also praised how the striker set up Newcastle's first goal against West Ham last weekend.







"To be fair to United's No 9 Joelinton, it was his lovely header which set up Ciaran Clark's opener", Quinn wrote in the Chronicle.



"I'll go back to Salomon Rondon last year. You're not going to get 20 league goals from Rondon, and you're not going to get 20 league goals from Joelinton.





"If he can contribute with 12-15 Premier League goals and a few assists with the link-up and the hold-up, then he's done his job."



Helping Steve Bruce's side to a 3-2 win against West Ham will have been a confidence booster for Joelinton and his team-mates, who will now look to kick-on in the campaign.

