Joao Cancelo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Atalanta Confirmed

Fixture: Atalanta vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Serie A side Atalanta in Italy in the Champions League this evening.



Pep Guardiola's side know that if they can return home from Italy with three points tonight then they would book their spot in the last 16 of the tournament.













The Citizens have so far won all of their group stage matches and victory, combined with Dinamo Zagreb drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk, would mean top spot would also be secured.



David Silva misses out due to a muscle problem while Phil Foden is suspended.





Boss Guardiola selects Ederson in goal, while at the back he goes with Joao Cancelo and Bernard Mendy as full-backs. Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho play in central defence, while Ilkay Gundogan gets the nod in midfield. Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez also play. Gabriel Jesus is up top.







If the former Barcelona coach wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Angelino and Sergio Aguero.





Manchester City Team vs Atalanta



Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Aguero, Angelino, Garcia, Doyle

