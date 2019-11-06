XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/11/2019 - 22:07 GMT

Leeds United Fans Can’t Get On These Two Players’ Backs – Former Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes the Whites fans cannot get on the back of either of their strikers because the two are hard working and honest players

The Elland Road outfit have been struggling to score the goals their superiority in games often demands, finding the back of the net just nine times in their last ten league games, compared to the ten goals they scored in their first five.  


 



Striker Patrick Bamford has come in for criticism and the hitman, who has continued to be selected as Marcelo Bielsa's top striker, has not scored since August.

Whelan, who was pleased with Bamford's all-round display in the weekend win over QPR, feels that the striker and his fellow hitman Nketiah should not come in for criticism from fans.
 


The 44-year-old believes the two players, who are Leeds' only senior strikers, work hard for the team and are selfless and honest, something which means fans should avoid getting on their backs.



"It's quite bizarre [how Bamford has split opinion]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over the R's.

"We don't have an abundance of strikers.
 


"We've got two to last us all season and we can't get on the back of either of them because they are honest, they are genuine, they work hard for the team, they want to win for the team. 

"And if that means them forfeiting goals and putting a shift in, and creating for other people then hey, a bit of selflessness doesn't go unnoticed."

Nketiah had been in line to start ahead of Bamford against QPR, but picked up an abdominal injury and missed the Championship fixture.   
 