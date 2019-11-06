Leeds United Fans Can’t Get On These Two Players’ Backs – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes the Whites fans cannot get on the back of either of their strikers because the two are hard working and honest players



The Elland Road outfit have been struggling to score the goals their superiority in games often demands, finding the back of the net just nine times in their last ten league games, compared to the ten goals they scored in their first five.













Striker Patrick Bamford has come in for criticism and the hitman, who has continued to be selected as Marcelo Bielsa's top striker, has not scored since August.



Whelan, who was pleased with Bamford's all-round display in the weekend win over QPR, feels that the striker and his fellow hitman Nketiah should not come in for criticism from fans.





The 44-year-old believes the two players, who are Leeds' only senior strikers, work hard for the team and are selfless and honest, something which means fans should avoid getting on their backs.







"It's quite bizarre [how Bamford has split opinion]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over the R's.



"We don't have an abundance of strikers.





"We've got two to last us all season and we can't get on the back of either of them because they are honest, they are genuine, they work hard for the team, they want to win for the team.



"And if that means them forfeiting goals and putting a shift in, and creating for other people then hey, a bit of selflessness doesn't go unnoticed."



Nketiah had been in line to start ahead of Bamford against QPR, but picked up an abdominal injury and missed the Championship fixture.

