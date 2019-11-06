My Understanding With Alfredo Morelos Is Growing – Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Ryan Kent feels his chemistry with Gers team-mate Alfredo Morelos is getting better and is hopeful of setting up goals for the in-form striker.



Having recovered from an injury, Kent, who signed for Rangers on a permanent basis this summer, is looking to kick-on at Ibrox after he impressed on loan at the club last season.













The winger made his first start since coming back from a hamstring injury against FC Porto in the Europa League a fortnight ago, when the Gers earned a 1-1 draw, with Morelos getting his name on the scoresheet.



The Colombian international has been in red-hot form for the Light Blues this term, scoring 18 goals across all competitions, and Kent is hopeful of feeding the hitman.





The 22-year-old believes his relationship and chemistry with Morelos is improving and feels it is down to him to set up goals for the goal-hungry centre-forward.







"My relationship with Alfredo is getting better and better and it is down to me to go and create the opportunities for him as he is in great form in front of goal at the moment", Kent told a press conference.



With Rangers set to host Porto on Thursday, Kent explained how playing European games under the lights at Ibrox brings the best out of him.





"Rangers being Rangers was what got me back here.



"European nights at Ibrox are massive and it gets the best out of me and my ability", Kent stated.



With the Porto game on the horizon, Kent will be looking to shine under the lights at Ibrox.

