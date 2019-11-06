No, Not Surprised, Have Seen Him In Training – Newcastle Star On Team-mate’s Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has revealed that he is not surprised by the impact that Matty Longstaff has had this season having seen the youngster up close in training.



The 19-year-old academy graduate has caught the eye this term and grabbed the opportunities Steve Bruce has handed him, notably scoring the winner against Manchester United in the Premier League.













While some have been surprised by Longstaff's progress, Hayden insists he is not in that club and was fully aware of what the talent can do through seeing him in training.



In fact, Hayden believes that Longstaff's progress is somewhat similar to his brother Sean's last year, which helped draw interest from teams such as Manchester United.





“To be honest, it didn’t really surprise me", Hayden was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.







“All the lads had seen him in training every day since pre-season



“It was kind of a similar situation to Sean last year.





“We always knew that he had the ability, it was about getting the opportunity to show it.



"Matty, at 19 years of age, doing what he’s doing so far in the Premier League for Newcastle, the world is his oyster.”



Longstaff was an unused substitute at the weekend in Newcastle's 3-2 win away at West Ham United and will be hoping to be involved in the Magpies' final game before the international break, at home against Bournemouth.

