Of Course I Am Angry – Ajax Star Unhappy With Decisions In Chelsea Draw

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has lashed out at the referee following his side’s 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.



The Dutch champions were leading 4-2 when the referee made a couple of contentious calls to send off Daley Blind and Joel Veltman within a matter of seconds.













Both received their second yellow cards and both decisions were debatable, especially Blind’s, who was fouled just before his challenge on Tammy Abraham that earned him his second bookable offence.



Chelsea came back from 4-1 down to earn a point at home against the nine men of Ajax and Van de Beek insisted that the decisions made by the referee left him furious.





He admits that he is not sure what the referee was thinking and those two decisions completely changed the face of the game, which seemed to be going in Ajax’s favour.







Van de Beek told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “It just wasn’t in our favour at all.



“Whether I am angry? Yes, of course, man. If you see the red card for Daley, the moment before with Tammy Abraham was a foul.





“I do not know what that man was doing.



“We have to look at ourselves but that man has not called his best match.



“That much is clear.”



Following Valencia’s win over Lille, Chelsea, Ajax and the Spanish giants are now all level on seven points after with two games left to play for each in the Champions League group stage.

