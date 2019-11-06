Pep Guardiola Won’t Feel He Needs To Win At Anfield Believes Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has indicated that Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will be happy with a point at Anfield on Sunday.



Liverpool are set to host Manchester City at Anfield in a top of the table clash in the Premier League this weekend.













A win for Liverpool would take them nine points clear at the top of the league table, but victory for Manchester City would cut their lead at the top to just three points.



McAteer feels Guardiola has rarely shown his swashbuckling side in games against Liverpool at Anfield and he expects the same pragmatism from the Manchester City manager on Sunday.





He does not believe the Spaniard feels that he definitely needs to win at Anfield, but admits that the Manchester City manager will do everything to avoid a defeat.







The former Red is expecting a cagey game on Sunday and admits that the more clinical side will have the upper hand on the day.



McAteer said on LFC TV after the Genk game, when asked about Guardiola’s approach at Anfield: “He has been pragmatic when he comes to Anfield.





“He has been happy to take a point or nick it, which is not the Manchester City way.



“He obviously has tremendous respect about coming here and knowing how good Liverpool are at Anfield.



“Does he have to come here and win it? I don’t think so, I don’t think he will feel that.



“I think he will come here and feel he can’t lose it rather than come and win.



“I think he will be pragmatic again, I don’t think you will see the swashbuckling, all-out [Manchester City].



“It always is a battle for possession this game and it is always won by someone who is very clinical.”



Manchester City scored two late goals to beat Southampton at home last weekend, while Liverpool completed a dramatic comeback at Aston Villa.

