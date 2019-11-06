They Look Part – Rangers Coach Impressed With Defensive Set-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson feels that breaking into the backline at Ibrox will be tough given how the back four have performed of late.



While Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has often rotated his starting eleven this season, the 39-year-old appears to have settled on James Tavernier, Conor Goldson, Filip Helander and Borna Barisic as his preferred back four.













The back four consisting of a Swede, a Croat and two Englishmen was Gerrard's go to in each of the Gers' last four games across all competitions.



Ex-Rangers star and current Gers coach Thomson insists the side have benefitted from Barisic nailing down the left-back spot as he believes it has brought a balance to their back four, which he feels was lacking when Andy Halliday played on the left side.





The 35-year-old indicated that it is difficult for any other defender in the side to break into their current back four, while also hailing Allan McGregor as a world-class goalkeeper.







"I think the biggest thing for the manager, and Andy Halliday is my mate, I love him to bits, and he certainly doesn't let anyone down, but I think it [playing Barisic] just brings that natural balance to the back four", Thomson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"Having that left-sided player in Barisic, who is a natural full-back, obviously Tav [Tavernier] being a natural right-sided player.





"Having a world-class, a top, top goalkeeper. Don't get what anyone says. He's top behind the back four, gives that reassurance.



"They do look the part on and they are starting to get consistency.



"I think when they get that, the manager, it will be hard to try and break that because you want to continue to play and keep on growing and growing and growing.



"So finger crossed that it can only be good for us in the future."



All eyes will be on what back four Gerrard picks on Thursday night against FC Porto in the Europa League.

