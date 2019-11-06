To Be Brutally Honest I’m Surprised – Former Top Flight Star On West Ham Striker’s QPR Loan Goals

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League attacker Bernie Slaven has admitted he is surprised with the goalscoring form West Ham star Jordan Hugill is displaying at QPR.



Hugill, on loan at QPR from West Ham, has found the back of the net seven times from 14 Championship appearances this season, helping Mark Warburton's side sit ninth in the league table.













Before arriving at West Ham, the 27-year-old had a loan spell at Middlesbrough, where he managed to score just seven goals from 41 appearances and did not impress former Boro man Slaven.



The 58-year-old hailed Hugill for working hard at the Riverside, but feels the striker's lack of composure in front of goal resulted in him failing to succeed.





Slaven went on to admit that he did not expect the West Ham loanee to become a prolific striker and is surprised to see the Englishman rack up the goals for QPR.







"Jordan Hugill is on a great run at QPR and is banging in goals for fun – and Boro face him on Saturday", Slaven wrote in his TeesideLive column.



"He has already scored seven goals for Rangers this season – that’s as many and he got in 41 games at Boro.





"Am I surprised at that? Well yes, to be brutally honest I am. He never looked like he had it in him."



Slaven though feels Middlesbrough's style of play did Hugill no favours.



"No disrespect to Jordan, he always gave 120% at Boro.



"He worked hard, he was hungry, he put himself about but he lacked composure in front of goal too and he never really looked he would suddenly become a prolific goal machine.



"But away from a style of play that is like a straitjacket for a striker he has found his touch again."



QPR will lock horns with Middlesbrough at home in the league this weekend and Hugill will be looking to get his name on the scoresheet against his former side.

