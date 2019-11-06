Two Good Games Out of Six, Leeds Star Must Continue – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan feels Pablo Hernandez’s return to fitness might have played a role in pushing Helder Costa to pick up his game against Queens Park Rangers, but still believes the Portuguese has work to do.



Leeds signed the winger from Wolves on a loan deal in the summer with an obligation to make the deal permanent next year for a fee, which could touch £15m.













But Costa is yet to put in performances over a sustained a period of time and Leeds have only experienced glimpses of his real quality since he joined the club.



The Portuguese did show his quality in the 2-0 win over QPR last weekend and Whelan believes Hernandez’s return to fitness might have been the push Costa needed to get his levels up.





The former White admits that there is no doubt the winger has the talent required to play at a high level, but stressed he will have to build on his performance against QPR and add more consistency to his game.







Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “Maybe that made Helder Costa pull out a performance [against QPR] because he knows that he is under pressure [with Hernandez fit again].



“We know he's got bags full of skill. We know he's a great player.





“But he's had two good games out of six now. He needs to continue that and be more consistent.”



Costa has only registered one assist this season in the Championship and is yet to score a league goal for Leeds, with some fans questioning how wise it is for the club to have agreed to sign him permanently.

